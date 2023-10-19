Investments and Tools Used by Indian Hoteliers to Attract Guests

Indian hoteliers engage multiple tools and investments to attract guests to their accommodations and a study conducted by Statista in partnership with Booking.com reveals some of the most used methods. The top tool, chosen by more than half of the respondents, was offering targeted discounts. This was followed by promotion on social media, which was nominated by 46% of the hoteliers surveyed. On the other end of the spectrum, partnering with bed banks was of least interest to Indian accommodation managers, with less than 20% of the respondents indicating that this was a method they used. Perhaps surprisingly, promotion on traditional media was still nominated by a third of the respondents.

The Indian Accommodation Barometer 2023 is the first study of Indian hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers. Click here to download a copy of your own.

