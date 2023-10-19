Australian hoteliers engage multiple tools and investments to attract guests to their accommodations and a study conducted by Statista in partnership with Booking.com reveals some of the most used methods. The top two tools, chosen by almost half of the respondents, were offering targeted discounts and promotions on social media. On the other end of the spectrum, pay-per-click digital advertising and partnering with bed banks appear to be falling out of favour, with less than 20% of the respondents indicating that these were methods they used. Perhaps surprisingly, promotion on traditional media was still nominated by almost a third of the respondents.
The Australian Accommodation Barometer 2023 is the first study of Australian hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers. Click here to download a copy of your own.