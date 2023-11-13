Accommodation Barometer: How do Australian hoteliers feel about their recent business development?

by 
,
 
Travel accommodation in Australia

Close to two-thirds of surveyed Australian hoteliers reported good or very good business development in the past 6 months, according to the inaugural Australian Accommodation Barometer. Only 13% of respondents reported negative business development. The majority of hoteliers also reported positive sentiments towards their current economic situation and future development.

The Australian Accommodation Barometer 2023 is the first study of Australian hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers. Click here to download a copy of your own.

Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Menu