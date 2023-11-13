Hotels faring better than STRs on the Indian travel accommodation market

Travel and tourism industry in India

Across most key performance metrics such as business development in the last 6 months, Indian hotels reported better outcomes compared to their short-term rental (STR) counterparts. The only exception concerns the outlook for the economic situation in the next 6 months: half of Indian STRs reported positive sentiment in this regard, compared to 42% of hotels.

The 2023 Indian Accommodation Barometer is the first study of hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying 250 accommodation executives and managers from across Indian. Click here to download a copy of your own.

This graphic shows that hotels outperform short-term rentals on the Indian travel accommodation market.

