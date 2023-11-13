Across most key performance metrics such as business development in the last 6 months, Indian hotels reported better outcomes compared to their short-term rental (STR) counterparts. The only exception concerns the outlook for the economic situation in the next 6 months: half of Indian STRs reported positive sentiment in this regard, compared to 42% of hotels.
The 2023 Indian Accommodation Barometer is the first study of hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying 250 accommodation executives and managers from across Indian.