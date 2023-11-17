U.S. Shoplifting Rate Down as Some Cities See Spikes

Shoplifting

Despite worry about rampant retail theft in the United States, a 24-city sample analyzed by think tank Council on Criminal Justice shows that the current shoplifting prevalence actually remains below pre-pandemic levels of 2018 and 2019. However, the sample also shows a resurgence of retail theft in 2023 from pandemic lows.

Furthermore, some cities are diverging from the average and have seen major spikes of shoplifting in 2023. New York City in particular is affected by this. Having counted around 36 incidents of retail theft per 100,000 people in June of 2018 (and comparable rates in other pre-pandemic months in 2018/19), shoplifting incidents reached a high of 69 per 100,000 New Yorkers in August of last year and remained at a very elevated 60 per 100,000 as of June 2023.

Cities which have seen similar developments, according to the data, are Boston and Los Angeles - albeit on lower levels of between 20 and 40 incidents per 100,000 inhabitants in June as of the latest data, up from between 15 and 30 per 100,000 in mid-2018. While Los Angeles' rates are undeniably up, Boston's had also fluctuated quite a bit before Covid-19 hit. Notable decreases from pre-pandemic shoplifting prevalence happened in Seattle and St. Louis.

The makers of the report find that there have been no geographic patterns to whether a city's rate was up or down post-pandemic. They also point out that the overall shoplifting trend in the city sample follows the same patterns as developments in the larger larceny-theft category. Burglary and robbery also dipped in these locales (and the country overall) during Covid-19 and have not returned fully to pre-pandemic levels. The exception is vehicle theft, which has decoupled from the greater larceny-theft trend and has skyrocketed—something that the FBI also points out in its recent annual crime report.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: U.S. Shoplifting Rate Down as Some Cities See Spikes | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of shoplifting incidents per 100,000 people in selected U.S. cities.

Report

Download Chart
Shoppers who changed how they shop due to retail theft in the U.S. 2023
Shoppers who changed how they shop due to retail theft in the U.S. 2023
Shoppers noticing store changes due to retail theft in the U.S. 2023
Shoppers noticing store changes due to retail theft in the U.S. 2023
Shoplifting cases in Belgium 2008-2022
Shoplifting cases in Belgium 2008-2022
Shoplifting offences in England and Wales 2002-2023
Shoplifting offences in England and Wales 2002-2023
Registered shoplifting cases in the Netherlands 2012-2022
Registered shoplifting cases in the Netherlands 2012-2022
Cases of shoplifting registered by the police in Germany 2009-2021
Cases of shoplifting registered by the police in Germany 2009-2021

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Brick-and-Mortar Retail

New Survey

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu