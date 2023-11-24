Close to Half of EU Tourists Are International Visitors

Sponsored post by Booking.com

In a breakdown of overnight stays at tourist accommodation by Eurostat, we can see just how important foreign tourism is for the accommodation industry in some European countries. On one end of the spectrum, an astonishing nine in ten tourist accommodation beds in Malta, Croatia, and Cyprus are occupied by foreign tourists. On the other end, under 20% of the overall nights spent in Germany, Poland and Romania are by international guests.

Thomas Hinton
Data Journalist

Infographic: Close to Half of EU Tourists Are International Visitors | Statista

Description

This infographic shows the share of foreign tourists in total nights spent at EU tourist accommodation in 2022.

Report

Download Chart
Length of stay of foreign guests in non-starred hotels Indonesia 2013-2022
Length of stay of foreign guests in non-starred hotels Indonesia 2013-2022
Length of stay of foreign guests in star hotels Indonesia 2013-2022
Length of stay of foreign guests in star hotels Indonesia 2013-2022
Number of foreign guests in non-star hotels Indonesia 2013-2022
Number of foreign guests in non-star hotels Indonesia 2013-2022
Number of foreign guests in tourist hotels in Tel Aviv in Israel 2014-2022
Number of foreign guests in tourist hotels in Tel Aviv in Israel 2014-2022
Number of foreign guests in star hotels Indonesia 2012-2021
Number of foreign guests in star hotels Indonesia 2012-2021
Number of foreign guests in tourist hotels in Haifa in Israel 2016-2022
Number of foreign guests in tourist hotels in Haifa in Israel 2016-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu