In a breakdown of overnight stays at tourist accommodation by Eurostat, we can see just how important foreign tourism is for the accommodation industry in some European countries. On one end of the spectrum, an astonishing nine in ten tourist accommodation beds in Malta, Croatia, and Cyprus are occupied by foreign tourists. On the other end, under 20% of the overall nights spent in Germany, Poland and Romania are by international guests.
Close to Half of EU Tourists Are International Visitors
