Nobel Prize: Female Laureates on the Rise

Nobel Prize

While women are still vastly underrepresented in the long history of the Nobel Prize, there has been a notable increase in female laureates since the turn of the century. Since 2001, 35 female scientists, activists or writers have been honored by the Nobel Foundation, more than double the 20th century total. While years without female honorees are now the exception which last occurred in 2016 and 2017, that used to be the norm for large parts of the past century, when female winners were few and far between.

The growing number of female Nobel Prize winners marks a profound shift in recognition of women's contributions in various fields. From Marie Curie's groundbreaking wins in Physics and Chemistry in the early 20th century to recent accomplishments in economics, literature and political activism, the ascent of female laureates mirrors societal advancements in gender equality and the acknowledgment of women's intellectual prowess. It symbolizes the breaking of barriers and the triumph of meritocracy in Nobel recognition, inspiring future generations of women to excel and innovate across disciplines.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Nobel Prize: Female Laureates on the Rise

Description

This chart shows the number of female Nobel Prize winners since 1901.

