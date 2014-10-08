The Nobel Prize Gender Gap

Nobel Prize

2023 has been a banner year for women at the Nobel Prize, as four female laureates stand opposite seven male honorees. Perhaps more importantly though, three women, Claudia Goldin in Economic Sciences, Katalin Karikó in Medicine and Anne L'Huillier in Physics, were honored in fields that have been heavily male-dominated since the Nobel Prize's inception in 1901. Goldin, who was awarded the prize for “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes”, was only the third woman to win the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, as it's officially called, and the first to be the sole winner in any year.

Marie Curie was the first female scientist to receive the Nobel Prize in 1903 and to this day, she's the only woman to be honored twice. There have been a total of 65 female Nobel laureates in the prize's long history, most of them in the peace and literature categories. The chart below shows a gender breakdown of all (non-institutional) Nobel Prize winners, illustrating the vast gender gap in laureates, especially in chemistry, physics and economics, where less than five percent of all winners have been female. The Nobel Peace Prize has most frequently been awarded to women, with Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi becoming the 19th female laureate in the category this year. Mohammadi was honored for “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all”. She is currently imprisoned in Tehran's infamous Evin Prison for her political activity.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statistic Information

Nobel Prize Laureates in physics by nationality up to 2023

Infographic: The Nobel Prize Gender Gap | Statista

Description

This chart shows a gender breakdown of Nobel Prize winners from 1901 to 2020 (as of October 8, 2020).

Report

Download Chart
Nobel Prize Laureates for chemistry by nationality up to 2023
Nobel Prize Laureates for chemistry by nationality up to 2023
Nobel Prize winners in economics by nationality until 2022
Nobel Prize winners in economics by nationality until 2022
View on whether domestic labor interferes with women's careers in Japan 2023
View on whether domestic labor interferes with women's careers in Japan 2023
Nobel Prize in Economics winners by university 1969-2023
Nobel Prize in Economics winners by university 1969-2023
Share of women working in the highest-paying occupations U.S. 2021
Share of women working in the highest-paying occupations U.S. 2021
U.S. beliefs on how being a man or a woman affects one's ability to get ahead 2023
U.S. beliefs on how being a man or a woman affects one's ability to get ahead 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Forbes Rich List

Gender Equality

Then & Now

Nobel Prize

Nobel Prize in Literature

Armed Forces

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu