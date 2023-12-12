2032: Hong Kong to Attract More International Spending Than Any Other City in the World

According to a 10-year forecast by the World Travel and Tourism Council, Hong Kong will lead the world in terms of revenue from international tourism spending by 2032. The top 10 list is heavily dominated by large Asian cities with significant air travel infrastructure such as Singapore and Bangkok. Nevertheless, New York, Amsterdam, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are predicted to further establish themselves as major international hubs into the future.

This infographic shows the leading cities with the highest forecasted international spending in 2032.

