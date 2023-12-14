Fed Projections: Soft Landing in Sight

The Fight Against Inflation

by 
,
 
Consumer Price Index and inflation in the U.S.

21 months after the Fed embarked on the most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in decades, it looks increasingly likely that the optimal outcome under the circumstances – bringing down inflation without inducing a recession and causing a significant increase in unemployment – can be achieved. With CPI inflation down to 3.1 percent in November, the unemployment rate still hovering below 4 percent and U.S. GDP on track to grow 2.5 percent this year, the often-quoted ‘soft landing’ is in sight, even though Fed Chairman Jerome Powell refuses to declare “mission accomplished” just yet.

There was still a new tone of cautious optimism in Powell’s press conference following the latest FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Having evaded questions about the possible end of rate hikes after the last meeting in early November, he now said that “the policy rate is likely at or near its peak for this tightening cycle,” adding quickly that the Fed would be prepared to tighten policy further if needed. As it stands, further tightening looks increasingly unlikely though, as rate cuts have come into view as the more likely scenario going into 2024.

According to the FOMC’s Summary of Economic Projections, the median projection for the appropriate level of the federal funds rate at the end of 2024 is now 4.6 percent, meaning that members of the Federal Open Market Committee are currently expecting three 0.25 percentage point rate cuts for next year, followed by further cuts throughout 2025 and 2026. Looking at the price index for personal consumption expenditure (PCE), FOMC members expect inflation to drop from 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter of this year to 2.4 percent in Q4 2024, 2.1 percent in Q4 2025 and return to its target level of 2.0 percent by the end of 2026. And while that could come at the cost of a slowdown in GDP growth in 2024 and beyond, meeting participants don’t expect a significant increase in unemployment for the next three years.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Fed Projections: Soft Landing in Sight | Statista

Description

This chart shows FOMC members' median projections for PCE inflation, the federal funds rate, real GDP growth and unemployment (as of December 13, 2023).

Report

Download Chart
Volcker Shock: federal funds, unemployment and inflation rates 1979-1987
Volcker Shock: federal funds, unemployment and inflation rates 1979-1987
Monthly inflation rate and Federal Reserve interest rate in the U.S. 2018-2023
Monthly inflation rate and Federal Reserve interest rate in the U.S. 2018-2023
Inflation rate and central bank interest rate 2023, by country
Inflation rate and central bank interest rate 2023, by country
U.S. monthly inflation and core inflation rates 2020-2023
U.S. monthly inflation and core inflation rates 2020-2023
Inflation rate in India 2028
Inflation rate in India 2028
U.S. monthly inflation rate 2023
U.S. monthly inflation rate 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

International Universal Health Coverage Day

Public debt

Buy Now, Pay Later

Inflation

Consumer Price Index

Inflation

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu