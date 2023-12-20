Fireworks are frequently criticized for being bad for the environment, distressing to animals and people with PTSD, as well as dangerous - resulting in thousands of injuries in the United States alone each year. Yet, come New Year’s Eve, they are set off all around the world, as the clock strikes 12 in one timezone after another. In the U.S, the market is even booming, with the U.S. fireworks industry having reported a record $2.3 billion in revenue from consumers in 2022, set to rise to more than $3.3 billion per year by 2028.
The following chart uses data from Statista’s Consumer Insights survey to show the share of respondents who say that fireworks and firecrackers are an essential part of a New Year’s celebration. In all of the six countries surveyed, a minority of respondents said this was the case. Mexico and Brazil were the most likely to think that fireworks were a “must” for the 31st, with 37 percent and 34 percent, respectively, picking the option, while in France, only one in ten respondents said the same.
More popular responses to the question on essential elements for a New Year’s celebration included “to wish friends and family a happy new year” and “toasting with champagne”. The French were the most romantic of the group, with 37 percent selecting a “kiss at midnight” as an essential part of the festivities, versus 35 percent in Germany, 32 percent in Brazil, 31 percent in the U.S., 23 percent in the UK and 14 percent in Mexico. Multiple answers were possible.