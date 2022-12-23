America's Top New Year's Resolutions for 2024

New Year's Resolutions

by 
,
 
Global megatrends

Planning to save more money is top of mind for many Americans making resolutions for 2024. Where in previous years the vows to exercise more, eat healthier and lose weight had come in top positions, now the financial goal has leapfrogged them to become the most commonly cited resolution this year. This is according to data from a Statista’s Consumer Insights survey.

Slightly further down the list came the goal of reducing stress from work and spending less time on social media (both 19 percent), while less popular resolutions included cutting down on alcohol (13 percent) and becoming a vegetarian or a vegan (3 percent).

In a similar vein to saving more money, one in four U.S. adults said they wanted to reduce their spendings on living expenses such as food and energy in the coming year.

Looking further into U.S. savings habits, data from an earlier Statista survey found that in 2022, the three areas most commonly cut back on in times of high inflation and rising energy costs were contracts and subscriptions (66 percent), purchasing clothes (42 percent) and visiting bars, cafes and restaurants (39 percent).

Anna Fleck

Infographic: America's Top New Year's Resolutions for 2024 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the most common New Year's resolutions among U.S. respondents who have made one or several (2022).

Menu