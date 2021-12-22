Key Ingredients to a New Year's Celebration

After a year that's been dominated by inflation woes, economic uncertainties and an increasingly tense geopolitical landscape, many Americans won't be too sad to say goodbye to 2023 on New Year's Eve.

So how will Americans celebrate the change of years? According to data from Statista Consumer Insights, wishing friends and family a happy new year is a key ingredient to a New Year's celebration. Counting down towards the end of the year and watching the ball drop in New York are also high on the list of Americans' priorities, not to forget the kiss at midnight.

Infographic: Key Ingredients to a New Year's Celebration | Statista

Description

This chart shows what Americans consider essential parts of their New Year's celebration.

Report

Menu