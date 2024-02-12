Where Tuning Into the Radio Is More and Less Popular

World Radio Day 2024

To mark National Radio Day, the following chart looks at data from Statista’s Consumer Insights macro survey on where radio lovers reside. Of the selected countries, it was most common in Austria and Germany for people to say they listened to the radio for at least for 11 hours per week, at around 17 and 16 percent, respectively. This is considerably more than countries such as Mexico and South Korea, where less than five percent of respondents considered themselves to be heavy listeners.

National Radio Day 2024 is observed on August 20.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Tuning Into the Radio Is More and Less Popular | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents in selected countries who are heavy radio listeners.

Report

