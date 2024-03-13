How Well Do Americans Know the Internet?

Digital Literacy

The rapid pace of technological development in fields like so-called artificial intelligence, cybercrime and data protection — or the lack thereof — can overwhelm more casual observers. Still, our increasingly digital lifestyles require a basic understanding of various concepts if harm is to be successfully prevented. As our chart based on a 2023 survey by the Pew Research Center shows, many U.S. residents lack this basic understanding of more recent phenomena.

For example, 42 percent of respondents to the survey, which was conducted in May 2023 among more than 5,000 U.S. adults and utilized a random sample weighted against the United States average in terms of age, gender, voter registration and other indicators, know for certain what a deepfake is, a "seemingly real, computer-generated image, video or audio of something that did not occur". 32 percent answered correctly how a large language model like OpenAI's GPT-4 works, which in this case was "create a response based on word patterns and relationships it previously learned from text pulled from the internet".

An even lower percentage of respondents know that there is no national law regulating data protection in the United States and offered the correct answer to the age below which data from children can't be collected without parental consent, which is 13. When it comes to digital literacy, apart from knowing which tech entrepreneur owns which company, to what Facebook changed its name and which password out of four examples provided is the most secure, there's one other aspect which a majority of survey participants got right: how cookies are used by websites and social media platforms.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: How Well Do Americans Know the Internet? | Statista

Description

The chart shows the share of respondents answering the following questions on digital knowledge correctly/incorrectly.

Report

Download Chart
Number of cybersecurity companies Vietnam 2017-2021
Number of cybersecurity companies Vietnam 2017-2021
Cybersecurity market revenue in Vietnam 2018-2021
Cybersecurity market revenue in Vietnam 2018-2021
Size of cybersecurity workforce India 2021-2023
Size of cybersecurity workforce India 2021-2023
Government budget for cybersecurity India 2023
Government budget for cybersecurity India 2023
Global impact of generative AI on cybersecurity and cyber resilience by sector 2024
Global impact of generative AI on cybersecurity and cyber resilience by sector 2024
Best ways to achieve cybersecurity in selected countries 2023
Best ways to achieve cybersecurity in selected countries 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Cyber security

Remote Work

Cyber Crime

Cybercrime

Cybersecurity & passwords

Cybersecurity

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu