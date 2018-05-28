When Will the U.S. Lose Its Last WWII Veterans?

Veterans Day

by 
,
 
Veteran homelessness in the U.S.

16 million Americans fought in the World War II, but today their ranks are rapidly dwindling. U.S. men and women who served in the conflict are now in their 90s (some are much older) with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimating that less than 70,000 remain alive today, a significant decline from the 930,000 alive in 2015 and more than two million five years earlier.

Based on the best available Veteran data at the end of FY2023, the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics uses a deterministic projection model to estimate and project the veteran population for the next 30 years. Its findings show how the number of living WWII vets will rapidly decline over the coming years with the last ones expected to pass away in the early 2040s. The last American veteran of the First World War, Frank Buckles, passed away in February 2011, aged 110.

World War II was the largest and deadliest conflict in human history claiming the lives of over 50 million combatants and civilians by the time it ended in 1945. More than 400,000 American service members died in the conflict, making it the deadliest war in America's history as well.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: When Will the U.S. Lose Its Last WWII Veterans? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the estimated number of living U.S. WWII veterans from 2015 to 2044.

Report

Download Chart
Share of civilian veterans with service-connected disability by U.S. state 2022
Share of civilian veterans with service-connected disability by U.S. state 2022
Leading causes of death among U.S. veterans from 2019 to 2021
Leading causes of death among U.S. veterans from 2019 to 2021
Share of U.S. veterans enrolled in the VA health care system in 2018-2023
Share of U.S. veterans enrolled in the VA health care system in 2018-2023
U.S. veterans enrolled in the VA health care system in 2023, by age
U.S. veterans enrolled in the VA health care system in 2023, by age
U.S. veterans enrolled in the health care system in 2023, by service era
U.S. veterans enrolled in the health care system in 2023, by service era
Veterans without health coverage in the U.S. in 2023, by age
Veterans without health coverage in the U.S. in 2023, by age

Related Infographics

Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Student Loan Forgiveness

Movie Industry

Longevity

mental health

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information