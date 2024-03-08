Jennifer Aniston and Denzel Washington Win Popularity Race

Movie Industry

by 
,
 
Movie industry in the U.S. & Canada

The "Big Five" are considered the most prestigious awards at the Oscars, consisting of Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Direction as well as Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress. While Best Picture is the overall standout and Best Direction and Best Screenplay honor the people behind the cameras, Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress might be the most front-facing awards as they're often connected to the familiar faces of Hollywood veterans. Even when said veterans aren't able to take home an Academy Award, they're still topping the ranks in terms of popularity, according to a recent Statista survey.

As our chart shows, the actors and actresses most liked by U.S. survey participants who know the individual performers have all been making TV shows and movies for decades. Denzel Washington is liked by 52 percent of respondents who know him and has been a Hollywood star since the 1990s. The same goes for Morgan Freeman and Samuel L. Jackson, both of whom had their commercial breakthroughs in the early to mid-90s and are liked by around half of U.S. residents surveyed. Dwayne Johnson is the odd one out in terms of seniority, having achieved his first major success with Fast Five in 2011.

In terms of actresses, Jennifer Aniston wins out over Angelina Jolie with three percentage points. Aniston's popularity might be ascribed to her role as Rachel Greene in the 90s sitcom Friends, even though she's been active and successful in front and behind the camera ever since the show ended after ten seasons in 2004. Following Jolie, who is just as active as an actress as she is as a philanthropist, are Anne Hathaway, Angela Bassett and Julia Roberts, which all tie for third place in terms of popularity.

Out of the ten actors and actresses mentioned, only one was nominated for Best Leading Actor or Best Leading Actress in the past five years. Denzel Washington scored a nomination as Best Leading Actor for his role as Lord Macbeth in Joel Coen's adaptation of the classic Shakespearean tale in 2021 and lost to Will Smith's portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in the biographical drama King Richard.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Jennifer Aniston and Denzel Washington Win Popularity Race | Statista

Description

The chart shows the actors and actresses being liked by the highest share of respondents.

Report

Download Chart
Average monthly wages of actors in Norway 2019-2023, by gender
Average monthly wages of actors in Norway 2019-2023, by gender
Best paid TV actors India 2023, by episode fee
Best paid TV actors India 2023, by episode fee
Quarterly number of actors in Norway 2019-2023, by gender
Quarterly number of actors in Norway 2019-2023, by gender
Average monthly wages of actors in Norway 2019-2023
Average monthly wages of actors in Norway 2019-2023
Best-paid male actors India 2023, by earnings per project
Best-paid male actors India 2023, by earnings per project
All-time top-grossing actors in the U.S. & Canada 2023, by total domestic box revenue
All-time top-grossing actors in the U.S. & Canada 2023, by total domestic box revenue

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Cyber security

GDPR

Emmy Awards

People's Sexiest Man Alive

Teenagers And The Workforce

Employment

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu