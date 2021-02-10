Which Countries Have The Most Data Centers?

Data Centers

A data center is generally defined as a building or group of buildings used to house computer systems, particularly components for telecommunications and storage. In the age of Big Data, such data centers have become indispensable forms of infrastructure and represent strategic challenges for governments.

The Cloudscene platform currently lists more than 11,800 data centers as being operational worldwide. But where are they located? According to the site, the United States dominates the market with 5,388 data centers listed there as of March 2024, accounting for 45 percent of the global total. It is followed by Germany (520), the United Kingdom (512), China (449) and Canada (336). With 316 data centers listed as of March, France ranks sixth worldwide, ahead of Australia, the Netherlands and Russia.

This statistic provides a snapshot of the distribution of data centers around the world. It is important to note though that it does not show the size of such data centers, which is important as some may have much higher storage capacities than others.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

This chart shows the number of data centers per country as of March 2024.

