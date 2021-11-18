Over the past couple of weeks, a series of lengthy sentences have been handed down to defendants for their actions related to the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021. The latest, Proud Boy leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment on Tuesday - the longest given so far in connection to the insurrection - for the offence of seditious conspiracy.
As this chart shows, over two and a half years since the day in question, documentation from the U.S. Department of Justice shows that 1,106 people have been charged with at least one offense related to the incident. Around 600 have now been sentenced for their crimes, while more than 500 are still awaiting trial or sentencing.