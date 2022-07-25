The Countries With the Most Active Volcanoes

Volcanoes

Two countries in Europe are on alert since the weekend due to volcanic activity. Italy's Etna on the island of Sicily erupted Sunday, spewing lava and ash towards the sky. Further North, scientists in Iceland are warning after evacuations over the weekend that a major eruption there could be imminent. Large pools of lava have formed underneath the Reykjanes peninsula close to capital Reykjavik and its airport. While Iceland is among the top 8 of countries with the most recently active volcanoes at 9, Italy comes further down the list with two volcanoes that have been active since 1960, Sicily's Stromboli and Etna.

Indonesia has the world's most recently active volcanoes at 55. Japan and the United States follow behind with a count of 40 and 39, the latter country due to volcanic areas in and around Hawaii, Alaska and Pacific territories. Two Latin American countries as well as three nations in the Pacific appear among the top 8. France and the United Kingdom have as many active volcanoes as Iceland, albeit in their overseas territories and departments like Guadalupe, Mayotte, French Polynesia and La Réunion as well as the South Sandwich Islands, Ascension and Monserrat, among others.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Countries With the Most Active Volcanoes | Statista

Description

This chart shows the countries with the most volcanoes that have been active since 1960.

Report

Download Chart
Number of people affected by natural disaster in MENA 2020-2022, by country
Number of people affected by natural disaster in MENA 2020-2022, by country
Natural disaster losses cost worldwide 2000-2022
Natural disaster losses cost worldwide 2000-2022
Natural disaster victims worldwide by type of catastrophe 2022
Natural disaster victims worldwide by type of catastrophe 2022
Number of deaths from natural disaster events South Korea 2012-2021, by type
Number of deaths from natural disaster events South Korea 2012-2021, by type
Respondents' views on natural disaster Singapore 2022
Respondents' views on natural disaster Singapore 2022
Most expensive natural disasters in the United States 2022, by event
Most expensive natural disasters in the United States 2022, by event

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Volcanoes

Natural Disasters

Natural disasters

Earthquakes

Natural Disaster

Turkey/Syria Earthquake

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu