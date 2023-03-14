Only Six Countries Operate Nuclear Submarines

navy

Indian unveiled its second nuclear-powered submarine last week in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The domestically produced vessel is armed with ballistic missiles that have a striking range of 750 kilometers, the South China Morning Post reports. Its two submarines, the first having been launched in 2009, give the country the ability to now launch nuclear weapons from land, air and sea - an important factor in its deterrence strategy, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies' publication The Military Balance shows that the U.S. has by far the largest nuclear-powered fleet worldwide at 66. Russia has less than half the number of nuclear-powered submarines, around 30, while China had 12 at the start of 2024. Nuclear-powered submarines do not necessarily mean nuclear-armed but those fuelled by a nuclear reactor rather than by diesel-electric propulsion. However, the powerful vessels are often also used for this purpose.

To bolster Australia’s naval defense amidst Western nations’ mounting anxiety over China’s military expansion, the U.S. agreed last year to sell the country three U.S. Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s, and two more at a later point if needed. Beijing criticized the move, saying it was encouraging an arms race. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin warned that the three countries are walking “further and further down the path of error and danger.” The Guardian reports that under the new so-called Aukus partnership, the UK too could see a considerable increase in its deep sea vessels.

Brazil will be another country acquiring nuclear-powered submarines in the future. It plans to start the construction of a first one in 2025 as part of a partnership with France.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Only Six Countries Operate Nuclear Submarines | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of nuclear-powered submarines worldwide.

Report

Download Chart
Public opinion on acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines Australia 2023
Public opinion on acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines Australia 2023
Number of nuclear-powered submarines in June 2016
Number of nuclear-powered submarines in June 2016
Airborne detection systems for submarines: global market 2016/2026
Airborne detection systems for submarines: global market 2016/2026
Naval power of Russia and Ukraine in comparison 2024
Naval power of Russia and Ukraine in comparison 2024
Share of Jews in Israel believing Netanyahu's claims on the submarine affair 2019
Share of Jews in Israel believing Netanyahu's claims on the submarine affair 2019
Number of major Japan Self-Defense Forces naval ships 2023, by type
Number of major Japan Self-Defense Forces naval ships 2023, by type

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Submarine warfare

Chinese Military

Defense

Russia Ukraine Tensions

German Military

Royal Navy

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu