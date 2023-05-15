ChatGPT the Only Constant in an Evolving AI Landscape

AI Tools

by 
,
 
Generative artificial intelligence (AI)

Ever since the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, AI tools have been all the rage. While there have been AI-powered tools before OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, none of them gained as much public attention and hype. Word of ChatGPT’s capabilities spread like wildfire online and within days, more than a million people had registered to use it.

ChatGPT was the first generative AI tool to reach mass adoption, giving millions of people around the world a taste of what large language models are capable of. Ever since then, other tools have popped up left and right, as more and more companies brought their own AI-powered tools to market. Whether it's image generation and enhancing tools such as Adobe Firefly or AI-powered productivity suites such as Microsoft's Copilot - there are many ways in which companies try to leverage the capabilities of AI, but so far none has come as close to mainstream adoption as ChatGPT has.

According to surveys conducted by Statista Consumer Insights in 2022, 2023 and 2024, ChatGPT has always been ahead of the pack. While the landscape around it is constantly changing as more and more companies bring their tools to life, ChatGPT has retained its first-mover advantage, although Meta AI has caught up with the market leader in the 2024 survey. With Apple having entered the market in late 2024, it will be interesting to see how the adoption curve of Apple AI will look like. With its huge installed base of devices and its loyal customer base, Apple has the potential to shake things up.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: ChatGPT the Only Constant in an Evolving AI Landscape | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of U.S. respondents who have tried different AI tools.

Report

Download Chart
Attitudes towards ChatGPT and generative AI for legal work 2023
Attitudes towards ChatGPT and generative AI for legal work 2023
Global weekly interest in generative AI on Google searches 2022-2024
Global weekly interest in generative AI on Google searches 2022-2024
Global marketers on generative AI benefits for social media marketing 2024
Global marketers on generative AI benefits for social media marketing 2024
Concerns about generative AI's impact on cybersecurity worldwide 2024
Concerns about generative AI's impact on cybersecurity worldwide 2024
Breakdown of interest in generative AI segments in Taiwan Q4 2023
Breakdown of interest in generative AI segments in Taiwan Q4 2023
Global game developers generative AI use 2024
Global game developers generative AI use 2024

Related Infographics

AI

Enterprise generative AI

Sponsored by Sumsub

AI

AI

Antitrust in the technology industry

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information