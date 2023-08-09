Support for Indigenous Voice to Australian Parliament Falls

The Voice

by 
,
 
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australia

The Voice is a constitutional amendment being voted on this year in Australia, which if passed, would require the government and parliament to consult Indigenous advisors on legislation and bills that involve Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. This includes key areas such as incarceration, employment, housing, health, education and heritage protection.

If polls are to be believed, support is faltering in the nation as the date for the referendum, set for October 14, draws near. Where roughly two thirds of Australians (65 percent) had said that they would support the amendment in one August 2022 poll, now that figure has sunk, with the most recent opinion poll seeing just 38 percent of respondents in favor of the measure.

The following chart is based on The Guardian Australia’s polling results tracker and analysis of trends in the country. The news organization stresses that even with tracking 10 different polling companies to get a more accurate picture, polls can be fallible and tough to compare due to their differing sample sizes and methodologies.

If the Voice act is to pass, it will require a majority of voters to vote yes nationally as well as on a state-wide level, of at least four of the six states supporting the move.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: Support for Indigenous Voice to Australian Parliament Falls | Statista

Description

This chart shows the support for a new indigenous parliamentary advisory body in various Australian national polls.

Report

Download Chart
Number of indigenous deaths in custody Australia 2008-2023
Number of indigenous deaths in custody Australia 2008-2023
Share of ATSI people who used an Indigenous language at home Australia 2021 by state
Share of ATSI people who used an Indigenous language at home Australia 2021 by state
Distribution of the population in Australia in 2021 by area and indigenous status
Distribution of the population in Australia in 2021 by area and indigenous status
Share of ATSI persons using an Indigenous language at home Australia 1991-2021
Share of ATSI persons using an Indigenous language at home Australia 1991-2021
Number of ATSI persons who used Indigenous language at home Australia 1991-2021
Number of ATSI persons who used Indigenous language at home Australia 1991-2021
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander full-time students in Australia 2006-2022
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander full-time students in Australia 2006-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

FIFA Women's World Cup

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

Soccer

Niger Coup

Soccer

FIFA Women's World Cup

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu