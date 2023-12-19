The Global State of Waste Management

Waste Managment

The safe management of household and commercial solid waste is not yet widespread in many nations in Asia and Africa. The latter continent receives the worst marks, with 15 countries rated at no more than 10 out of 100 points on the Yale Environmental Performance Index waste management subranking. Four Asian nations score equally poorly - Myanmar, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. South Asian nations as well as Cambodia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Laos only rank a little bit higher, however.

The World Bank assumes that waste generation in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia will grow fastest until 2050 due to the regions' high populations that are still in the process of gaining access to modern consumer markets. While exhibiting slower growth, East Asia-Pacific is already the region generating the most waste today and will remain in this position in the future. Both developments point to increased challenges for safe waste management in the years to come.

According to Yale, solid waste produces 5 percent of greenhouse gas emissions globally while also being a source of contamination and pollution of soil, water, air and food through leaching, burning and vermin when managed poorly. As it is often reaching oceans, plastic waste can be a serious threat to a wide array of marine life. The report concludes that waste management has not kept pace with growing waste generation in countries of all income levels.

The most poorly rated nations in the Americas are Haiti and Venezuela, while in Europe, Albania and Montenegro are the least successful at waste management. Developed Asian countries Singapore and South Korea meanwhile are among the top 10 best-rated nations together with Scandinavian and German-speaking nations as well as Luxembourg and the Czech Republic. Australia comes in rank 12 while the United Kingdom is ranked 26th and the United States 46th.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Global State of Waste Management | Statista

Description

This chart shows countries' waste management score on the Yale Environmental Performance Index in 2022 (100=best managed).

Report

Download Chart
Revenue of leading waste management companies in the UK 2022
Revenue of leading waste management companies in the UK 2022
Special waste management in Italy in 2021, by method
Special waste management in Italy in 2021, by method
EBITDA of select waste management companies 2022
EBITDA of select waste management companies 2022
Waste Management Inc's recycled materials 2022, by type
Waste Management Inc's recycled materials 2022, by type
Revenue of leading waste management companies in Europe 2022
Revenue of leading waste management companies in Europe 2022
Special waste management plants in Italy 2021, by type
Special waste management plants in Italy 2021, by type

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Waste management

Food Waste

Megacities

global waste

Plastic

Plastic Pollution

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu