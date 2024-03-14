With Reddit planning to go public next week, the following chart takes stock of the social media platform’s grounding in the United States right now, placing it within the context of other social media giants.
According to data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey conducted in 2023, around 16 percent of regular U.S. social media users say that they frequently use Reddit. Of the platforms selected for this chart, this is most comparable to the user base of LinkedIn in the U.S.. Facebook is still by far the most popular social media platform, followed by YouTube and Instagram.
Looking for patterns in demographics across the platforms, the share of men on Reddit was slightly higher to that of women (18 percent men; 14 percent women). In the U.S., this could also be observed with Twitter (39 percent men; 23 percent women) and LinkedIn (23 percent men;17 percent women). Meanwhile the opposite was true of TikTok (49 percent women; 42 percent men), Snapchat (36 percent women; 32 percent men) and Pinterest (35 percent women; 17 percent men). YouTube (65 percent men; 65 percent women) and Instagram (65 percent men; 65 percent women) were more closely tied.
Users tended to lean younger (19 percent 18-29 year olds; 18 percent 30-49 year olds; 9 percent 50-64 year olds). This was also the case with users on Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. Facebook saw the opposite trend in the U.S. (60 percent 18-29 year olds; 81 percent 30-49 year olds; 84 percent 50-64 year olds). Data was not collected for people under the age of 18.
According to a previous survey by Statista, in an international comparison, the country with the largest Reddit user base by share of regular social media users was the United States, where it is also headquartered. Other countries with a relatively high share of users were Canada, Australia and India.
Find out more about Reddit ahead of its IPO with Statista’s dossier which can be downloaded here.