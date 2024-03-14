How Reddit's Reach Compares

Reddit

With Reddit planning to go public next week, the following chart takes stock of the social media platform’s grounding in the United States right now, placing it within the context of other social media giants.

According to data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey conducted in 2023, around 16 percent of regular U.S. social media users say that they frequently use Reddit. Of the platforms selected for this chart, this is most comparable to the user base of LinkedIn in the U.S.. Facebook is still by far the most popular social media platform, followed by YouTube and Instagram.

Looking for patterns in demographics across the platforms, the share of men on Reddit was slightly higher to that of women (18 percent men; 14 percent women). In the U.S., this could also be observed with Twitter (39 percent men; 23 percent women) and LinkedIn (23 percent men;17 percent women). Meanwhile the opposite was true of TikTok (49 percent women; 42 percent men), Snapchat (36 percent women; 32 percent men) and Pinterest (35 percent women; 17 percent men). YouTube (65 percent men; 65 percent women) and Instagram (65 percent men; 65 percent women) were more closely tied.

Users tended to lean younger (19 percent 18-29 year olds; 18 percent 30-49 year olds; 9 percent 50-64 year olds). This was also the case with users on Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. Facebook saw the opposite trend in the U.S. (60 percent 18-29 year olds; 81 percent 30-49 year olds; 84 percent 50-64 year olds). Data was not collected for people under the age of 18.

According to a previous survey by Statista, in an international comparison, the country with the largest Reddit user base by share of regular social media users was the United States, where it is also headquartered. Other countries with a relatively high share of users were Canada, Australia and India.

Find out more about Reddit ahead of its IPO with Statista’s dossier which can be downloaded here.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: How Reddit's Reach Compares | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of regular social media users who use the following platforms regularly (in %).

Report

Download Chart
Reddit share in mobile social media market Indonesia 2014-2023
Reddit share in mobile social media market Indonesia 2014-2023
Most popular social media in China Q3 2023
Most popular social media in China Q3 2023
U.S. trust in social media to accurately report election information 2023, by age
U.S. trust in social media to accurately report election information 2023, by age
U.S. trust in social media to accurately report election information 2023, by party
U.S. trust in social media to accurately report election information 2023, by party
South America: social media sites market share 2019-2023
South America: social media sites market share 2019-2023
Social media traffic referrers to Reddit.com 2023
Social media traffic referrers to Reddit.com 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

TikTok vs. the U.S.

TikTok

Digital Literacy

Advertising

E-commerce

Alibaba Group

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu