Protests erupted in Libya on Sunday evening after it emerged that the country's foreign minister, Najla al-Mangoush; had met with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, last week in what has been described as a "chance and unofficial encounter". Libya has no official diplomatic relations with Israel and Mangoush has now been suspended subject to an “administrative investigation”. Cohen is quoted in an Israel foreign ministry statement saying that “the importance of preserving the heritage of Libyan Jews, which includes renovating synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country" was discussed.

Echoing Israel's stance on the normalization of relations with some Arab countries in recent years, Cohen added: “Libya’s size and strategic location offer a huge opportunity for the state of Israel", with Cohen also stating "I spoke with the foreign minister about the great potential for the two countries from their relations". The Libyan foreign ministry has however denied the significance of the encounter, saying in a statement that it "did not involve any discussion, agreement or consultation", with Mangoush having "“refused to meet with any party” representing Israel.

As this infographic shows, Libya is one of almost thirty countries with which Israel currently has no diplomatic ties.

Martin Armstrong
Data Journalist

This chart shows the countries with which Israel has no diplomatic relations.

