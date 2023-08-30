In India, payments through Noida-based Paytm and U.S. brand Google Pay were equally popular among survey respondents, with around three quarters of online payment customers saying they had used them in the 12 months prior to the survey. This is according to Statista Consumer Insights. The research was only carried out among those respondents who were digital payment customers.
Further down the list Amazon Pay and PayPal are rubbing shoulders with Bengaluru's PhonePe (now owned by Walmart), government-supported BHIM and MobiKwik, which hails from Gurgaon. Only 21 of digital payment users said they were using MobiKwik, however, and even fewer, 19 percent, were customers of RazorPay, which is also based in Bengaluru and supported by U.S. backers like Sequoia and Y Combinator.