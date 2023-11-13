Hotels faring better than STRs on the Australian travel accommodation market

Travel accommodation in Australia

Across key performance metrics such as business development in the last 6 months, Australian hotels reported better outcomes compared to their short-term rental (STR) counterparts. The gap is the largest concerning access to financing and capital: half of the surveyed hotels reported no difficulty, whereas less than a third of STRs could say the same.

The 2023 Australian Accommodation Barometer is the first study of hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying 250 accommodation executives and managers from across Australia. Click here to download a copy of your own.

Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Menu