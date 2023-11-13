Across key performance metrics such as business development in the last 6 months, Australian hotels reported better outcomes compared to their short-term rental (STR) counterparts. The gap is the largest concerning access to financing and capital: half of the surveyed hotels reported no difficulty, whereas less than a third of STRs could say the same.
The 2023 Australian Accommodation Barometer is the first study of hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying 250 accommodation executives and managers from across Australia.