According to the Economist Impact report on the future of travel and tourism industry, most people agree that travel has changed their lives for the better. 79% of respondents said that travel has expanded their worldview, and 75% agreed that travel has increased their understanding of different cultures and communities.
Infographic Newsletter
Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.
Related Infographics
FAQ
Any more questions?
Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!
Statista Content & Design
Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?