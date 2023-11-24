Travel for the soul

by 
,
 
Travel and tourism in Europe

According to the Economist Impact report on the future of travel and tourism industry, most people agree that travel has changed their lives for the better. 79% of respondents said that travel has expanded their worldview, and 75% agreed that travel has increased their understanding of different cultures and communities.

Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Menu