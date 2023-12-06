A study by the Economist has found that just a 1% increase in overnight stays can boost the real GDP of a region by as much as 0.5% in Europe and 0.22% in North America. This increase is not just from accommodation revenue alone, it takes into account the fact that visitors not only spend money on an overnight stay, but they also stimulate the demand for goods and services at the destination which in turn generates income for local businesses beyond accommodation sector.
Tourism Stimulates Economic Development Worldwide
Sponsored post by Booking.com
This infographic shows the percentage change in rel GDP owing to a 1% increase in overnight stays, by region.