Record-High Number of U.S. 40-Year-Olds Have Never Been Married

Marriage

by 
,
 
Weddings and Marriage

A quarter of 40-year-olds in the United States have never been married, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by the Pew Research Center. This marks the highest figure since the data first started being published back in 1900, and a major leap from the 6 percent lows of 1980.

Looking at a breakdown of the 2021 data by different demographic subcategories, men were more likely to be unmarried by 40 than women, at 28 percent and 22 percent, respectively. A slightly higher share of Black U.S. adults (46 percent) were also likely to not have married by that age than the national average, as well as adults with at least a bachelor’s degree (33 percent percent).

The general increase of people who are not married by 40 suggests that there has been a shift in sentiments on the importance of marriage. The trend is likely due to a combination of factors, whether that’s a loosening of stigma around being single, or as Belinda Luscombe of Time Magazine explains, due to economic reasons, such as the fact that since women have “gained economic power, they needed to rely less on men to provide”, or conversely, because many men say they feel they need a level of financial stability to be ready for marriage.

At the same time, analysts found that many of the adults surveyed in 2021 were living alone, with just 22 percent of those who had never married between the ages of 40-44 reporting that they were living with a partner.

Pew Research Center analysts also highlight how people aged over 40 of course do often get married too, with around one in four 40 year olds who had not married in 2001 having done so by age 60.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: Record-High Number of U.S. 40-Year-Olds Have Never Been Married | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of U.S. adults who have never been married.

Report

Download Chart
Export of goods from the United States 2022
Export of goods from the United States 2022
Import of goods into the United States 2022
Import of goods into the United States 2022
Average costs for a wedding in the United States in 2022, by item
Average costs for a wedding in the United States in 2022, by item
Number of executions in the United States 2015-2023
Number of executions in the United States 2015-2023
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the United States 2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the United States 2028
National debt of the United States 2028
National debt of the United States 2028

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Wine

International Universal Health Coverage Day

E-Commerce

Public debt

PISA 2022

Video Games

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu