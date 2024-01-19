Functional Phone = Electronic Waste?

Technology

by 
,
 
Consumer electronics

Data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey looks at how commonplace it is for people to upgrade their electronics, even when their older model still works. As the following chart shows, this is the case for roughly three in ten respondents in the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain. In China, the practice is even more widespread, at 36 percent of online respondents.

This practice is criticized on environmental grounds, whether that’s due to the extractive nature of sourcing raw materials needed for new gadgets, the energy-intensive process of producing them or the issue of waste management once they are disposed of.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Functional Phone = Electronic Waste? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents in selected countries who buy new electronics even when their old model still works.

