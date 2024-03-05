Age Is Not Just a Number for U.S. Voters

2024 presidential election

by 
,
 
2024 U.S. Presidential Election

As millions of voters head to the polls in 15 states on Super Tuesday, everything looks set for a White House rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump. With Biden turning 82 two week’s after the presidential election in November and Trump turning 78 this summer, the two would be the oldest presidential nominees in history. If re-elected Biden would extend his own record as the oldest sitting president, while Trump would surpass Ronald Reagan, who was 77 at the end of his presidency, as the second oldest man to hold the highest office in the United States.

Considering these numbers, it’s no surprise that voters have questions about the age and fitness of both candidates, with President Biden’s age and state of health a particular point of concern, even among democratic voters. Those concerns were amplified last month, when the special counsel investigating President Biden’s handling of classified documents from his time as vice president described him as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” in his report.

A new poll by The New York Times and Siena College reveals how big the concerns about Biden’s age really are, showing that 73 percent of registered voters believe that he is “just too old to be an effective president”, compared to 42 percent who think the same about Donald Trump. Even more strikingly, 61 percent of those who voted for Biden in 2020 believe he is too old now, along with 56 percent of those who identified as supporters of the Democratic Party. That doesn’t necessarily mean people won’t vote for him though, as even 59 percent of those who would vote for Biden tend to agree that he is too old to be an effective president, but they have similar concerns about Trump.

As our chart shows, registered voters are more concerned about Biden’s age than they are about Trump’s with almost 50 percent of all respondents strongly agreeing that Biden is too old to be an effective president and another 26 percent somewhat agreeing. When it comes to Trump’s age, just 21 percent of registered voters strongly agree that he’s too old to be a good president with another 21 percent somewhat agreeing.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Age Is Not Just a Number for U.S. Voters | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of registered voters who think that Joe Biden/Donal Trump are "just too old to be an effective president".

Report

Download Chart

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu