This Sunday, the Oscars will be handed out for the 96th time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While many awards honor facets of the craft considered less prestigious in the public eye, like Best Costume Design or Best Film Editing, traditionally, the "Big Five" will draw the most eyeballs. This category spans the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Leading Actor, Best Leading Actress, Best Direction and Best Screenplay. Best Picture is generally seen as the most prestigious award of all, even though a win rarely translates to commercial success.
As our chart based on data from Box Office Mojo shows, the last five Best Picture winners were far from flops when released in cinemas but couldn't hold a candle to the highest-grossing movies in the year of their release. Three out of five times, the Disney-owned Marvel Studios produced the box office champions, with the final parts of the Avengers saga making between $2 and $2.8 billion in their respective years. The productions taking home the award for Best Picture in those years, Green Book and Parasite, made $1.7 and $2.5 billion less during their runtime in theaters, respectively.
The difference between Best Picture winner and box office top performer was especially pronounced in 2021. Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed around $1.9 billion, while that year's Oscar winner, CODA, only made $2 million. This can be traced back to the rise of high-quality original programming by streaming services like Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, which then see limited releases in selected markets to minimal earnings to qualify for the Oscars. The Apple-Studios-produced CODA, for example, was only shown in theaters in three countries: Italy, Mexico and South Korea.
Utilizing this quasi-loophole paid off for the tech giant's streaming branch, winning out over star-studded epics like Dune, which made $433 million throughout its theatrical run, or Don't Look Up, an effort of fellow streaming service Netflix, which managed to snag a nomination despite only generating $791,000 in Portugal, the Netherlands, Italy and South Korea.
This year, the Best Picture nominees include one movie mainly distributed via a video streaming service, Netflix's Maestro, starring Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper. However, with breakout hits Barbie ($1.4 billion) and Oppenheimer ($958 million), the former of which also left its marks on the cultural discourse, among its ranks, it's not unlikely that either half of Barbenheimer will take home the award.