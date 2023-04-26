How Important Is the Barbie Brand for Mattel?

Toy Industry

Since the toy doll's first iteration in 1959, Barbie has become a universal blueprint for a popular and well-marketed toy that left an indelible mark in popular culture over the past decades. Apart from influencing other media, its manufacturer Mattel also created an enormous multimedia franchise encompassing books, comics, video games, TV shows and movies.

In 2023, the iconic doll got its first live-action adaptation helmed by director Greta Gerwig, starring Ryan Gosling as Barbie's partner Ken and Margot Robbie as the titular heroine. Even though the "impact from [Mattel's] direct movie participation, movie-related toy sales and consumer products" contributed a revenue boost of $150 million, according to Mattel's latest earnings call transcript, the company still had to contend with stagnating overall sales in 2023.

As our chart shows, the toy maker's gross sales volume sharply declined from 2013 onwards, dropping from a worldwide total of $7.1 billion to $5.1 billion in 2019. While the pandemic years helped the company bounce back, it is still some ways off from its former glory days. The Barbie brand, on the other hand, managed to hover around the one billion mark until 2018, when sales began taking off again. 2021 marked the highest gross sales value since 2013, with Barbie brand gross sales hitting $1.7 billion worldwide.

According to our Statista Market Insights, dolls and stuffed toys generated an estimated $55.7 billion worldwide in 2023. The biggest markets for this segment were China, India and the United States with revenues of $12.4 billion, $7.9 billion and $6 billion, respectively.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: How Important Is the Barbie Brand for Mattel? | Statista

Description

The chart shows the annual gross sales of Mattel and the Barbie brand.

Report

Download Chart
Zara x Barbie Mattel collaboration's MIV 2023, by category
Zara x Barbie Mattel collaboration's MIV 2023, by category
Gross sales of Mattel's Barbie brand in North America 2016-2022
Gross sales of Mattel's Barbie brand in North America 2016-2022
Revenue of Mattel's Barbie brand worldwide from 2012 to 2022
Revenue of Mattel's Barbie brand worldwide from 2012 to 2022
Global brand value of Barbie from 2015 to 2023
Global brand value of Barbie from 2015 to 2023
Worldwide box office revenue of
Worldwide box office revenue of "Barbie" 2024, by region
Interest watching movie “Barbie” in theater in the U.S. 2023, by age
Interest watching movie “Barbie” in theater in the U.S. 2023, by age

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Barbie

Toys

Internet

Australia

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu