Trust in Flying High But Passengers Take More Precautions

Boeing

by 
,
 
Airbus and Boeing

The Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into the panel blow out of a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Alaska Airlines in January, according to the Wall Street Journal. The incident was the first in a chain of events reported this year, which have led to increased scrutiny on the company and heightened media attention over such incidents.

Despite the string of faults that have been publicized, the chances of being killed on a flight are extremely low. This knowledge is well ingrained in many, as one study, carried out by The Harris Poll on behalf of Fast Company, shows: 69 percent of respondents agreed that flying is safer than other means of long-distance transportation. At the same time, 86 percent of adults agreed that they would trust flight teams, (such as air hostesses and pilots), to keep passengers safe during flights, while 73 percent said that they trust passenger planes are thoroughly inspected before flying.

Yet, it appears that the high-profile safety incidents documented of late are having an impact on flyers’ behaviors: 48 percent of respondents said that they would now be more likely to pay attention to safety materials on an upcoming flight, 47 percent said that they would now be more likely to wear a seatbelt when not required and 45 percent said that they would now be more likely pay attention to pre-takeoff activities. At the same time, at least one in three said that they would be more likely to consider the row their seat is located on the plane (33 percent), the airline they book with (36 percent) and the type of plane they will be flying (40 percent).

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Trust in Flying High But Passengers Take More Precautions | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of adults who are more likely to do the following on upcoming flights due to recent safety incidents.

Report

Download Chart
Boeing aircraft prices 2022
Boeing aircraft prices 2022
Airbus and Boeing: aircraft orders 2006-2021
Airbus and Boeing: aircraft orders 2006-2021
Number of airplane pilot licenses in China 2014-2022
Number of airplane pilot licenses in China 2014-2022
Deadliest airplane accidents worldwide 2022, by number of fatalities
Deadliest airplane accidents worldwide 2022, by number of fatalities
Boeing's aircraft deliveries by region 2000-2021
Boeing's aircraft deliveries by region 2000-2021
Revenues of Boeing in the area of defense, space and security 2001-2022
Revenues of Boeing in the area of defense, space and security 2001-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Boeing

Boeing

Aviation

Air Travel

Travel Sector in India

Travel

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu