The Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into the panel blow out of a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Alaska Airlines in January, according to the Wall Street Journal. The incident was the first in a chain of events reported this year, which have led to increased scrutiny on the company and heightened media attention over such incidents.
Despite the string of faults that have been publicized, the chances of being killed on a flight are extremely low. This knowledge is well ingrained in many, as one study, carried out by The Harris Poll on behalf of Fast Company, shows: 69 percent of respondents agreed that flying is safer than other means of long-distance transportation. At the same time, 86 percent of adults agreed that they would trust flight teams, (such as air hostesses and pilots), to keep passengers safe during flights, while 73 percent said that they trust passenger planes are thoroughly inspected before flying.
Yet, it appears that the high-profile safety incidents documented of late are having an impact on flyers’ behaviors: 48 percent of respondents said that they would now be more likely to pay attention to safety materials on an upcoming flight, 47 percent said that they would now be more likely to wear a seatbelt when not required and 45 percent said that they would now be more likely pay attention to pre-takeoff activities. At the same time, at least one in three said that they would be more likely to consider the row their seat is located on the plane (33 percent), the airline they book with (36 percent) and the type of plane they will be flying (40 percent).