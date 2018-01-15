The Most Popular Wikipedia Articles in 2023

According to the organization, "people around the world have many questions. And when they look for answers, they turn to Wikipedia." "The most viewed Wikipedia articles of 2023 tell your story and that of society at large, seeking knowledge about our ever-changing world in the world's largest encyclopedia." The English-language site received more than 84 billion visits this year alone, according to the foundation.

ChatGPT marked a turning point for artificial intelligence, allowing millions of users to experiment with generative AI. So, it may come as no surprise that the topic has become the most visited English Wikipedia article this year. According to the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization hosting the collaborative encyclopedia, ChatGPT received 49.4 million visits in 2023 (as of November 28).

The film "Oppenheimer," the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2023, which tells the story of the "Manhattan Project" and the development of the atomic bomb, secured the fifth spot on the list of the most-viewed Wikipedia articles in 2023.

When it comes to celebrities, Taylor Swift, today named Time magazine's Person of the Year, holds the 12th position among the most visited Wikipedia pages, while Lionel Messi takes the 15th spot.

Anna Fleck

