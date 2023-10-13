Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has grossed more than $2 billion in ticket sales, her production company confirmed to The New York Times. This makes it more than twice that of gross ticket sales for any other concert. Swift’s worldwide tour was made up of 149 shows across five continents, in front of a total of more than 10 million fans. It has now come to a close, after 149 shows, the final three of which were in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Rolling Stone has since confirmed reports that Swift paid the performers and crew of the Eras Tour $197 million in bonuses since starting the tour in March, 2023. These bonuses were on top of the salaries of crew members, from truck drivers and caterers to carpenters and hair stylists.
The U.S. pop star rarely cancels shows, however, did so twice during her Eras Tour. Last November, she postponed the second night of her Rio de Janeiro gig due to extreme heat, following news that an attendee had died on the tour’s first night in the city. Three nights, running August 8, 9 and 10 were also canceled over concerns for the safety of fans in Vienna after local authorities confirmed that two men had been arrested in connection to an alleged terror attack at a Swift concert.
In addition to the live tour, the pop star’s tour movie became the highest-grossing concert film in history, grossing over $260 million in global box office revenue. In the first weekend alone, it grossed over $93 million in the domestic box office and was shown in 3,855 U.S. theaters.