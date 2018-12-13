The Most Charitable Countries in the World

Charity

The latest report from the Charities Aid Foundation has revealed what could be considered as the most generous and charitable countries in the world. Based on surveys by Gallup across 142 countries, the report examines volunteerism and charitable giving. As our chart shows, 83 percent of people in Myanmar made a donation to charity in the month prior to survey, the highest rate worldwide.

In Myanmar and other Asian countries, high levels of donating are primarily due to the influence of Theravada Buddhists practising Sangha Dana and the belief that what people do in this life improves their chances of the next life being a better one.

In the countries less likely to donate to charity a lack of generosity is not likely a major factor, though. Most of the nations lower down the list have high rates of poverty and a lack of disposable income which makes charity giving practically impossible. Yemen for example, with 4 percent giving to charity, is ravaged by conflict and enduring a devastating famine.

Infographic: The Most Charitable Countries in the World | Statista

This chart shows the share of people who donated money to charity in 2022.

