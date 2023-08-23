Rough Sleeping in London is Rising Again

Housing Crisis

by 
,
 
Poverty in the UK

More than 10,000 people slept rough in London between April 2022 and March 2023, marking a 21 percent increase from the previous year, according to data from London’s Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN). The news comes as the deadline for the UK Conservative government’s pledge to end rough sleeping in England by 2024 looms near.

A total of 10,053 people were counted sleeping rough between 2022/23, up from the 8,329 people in 2021/22. The latest figure is 54 percent higher than the figure of 6,508 people seen sleeping rough a decade ago, in 2013/14. As the following chart shows, the number has risen year-on-year, with only 2017/18, and 2021/22 as exceptions, the latter of which is likely at least in part due to resources having been allocated temporarily during the pandemic.

But with those Covid-19 emergency provisions phasing out, as well as the cost of living crisis placing more people under more pressure, these figures have surged once more, with CHAIN finding that the number of people spotted sleeping rough for the first time has increased by 26 percent from 5,091 in 2021/22 to 6,391 in 2022/23.

The report’s data also serves to highlight vulnerable groups lacking sufficient support or access to support in society. For example, nearly a third (29 percent) had been in prison historically, while 8 percent had been in care at some point in their life.

The nationalities of people sleeping rough in London remained diverse in 2022/23. After the UK (48.6 percent of the people counted), the most counted nationals were people from Romania (11.7 percent of total), Poland (6.3 percent), India (2.9 percent) and Eritrea (2.9 percent).

While CHAIN’s figures are considered more accurate than several other sources due to the fact they are based on the number of rough sleepers over time rather than on a single night, it is worth noting that rough sleeping is only one form of homelessness, and so these figures are reflective of just one part of an even larger issue. According to a report by the Museum of Homelessness charity, homelessness includes those living in temporary accommodation (an estimated 35.5 percent of the population experiencing homelessness), rough sleepers accommodation (24.4 percent), supported accommodation (13.8 percent), street homeless (10.6 percent), B&B or hotel (4.4 percent), emergency accommodation (4.3 percent), or ‘other’ accommodation types (6.9 percent).

Anna Fleck

Infographic: Rough Sleeping in London is Rising Again | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of rough sleepers in London between 2013 and 2023.

Report

Download Chart
Inflationsrate in Großbritannien nach Monaten bis Juli 2023
Inflationsrate in Großbritannien nach Monaten bis Juli 2023
Wachstum des Bruttoinlandsprodukts (BIP) in Großbritannien bis zum 2. Quartal 2023
Wachstum des Bruttoinlandsprodukts (BIP) in Großbritannien bis zum 2. Quartal 2023
Arbeitslosenquote in Großbritannien nach Monaten bis Juni 2023
Arbeitslosenquote in Großbritannien nach Monaten bis Juni 2023
Anteile der Wirtschaftssektoren am Bruttoinlandsprodukt (BIP) in Großbritannien 2022
Anteile der Wirtschaftssektoren am Bruttoinlandsprodukt (BIP) in Großbritannien 2022
Arbeitslosenzahl in Großbritannien nach Monaten bis Juni 2023
Arbeitslosenzahl in Großbritannien nach Monaten bis Juni 2023
Wichtigste Exportländer für Großbritannien 2022
Wichtigste Exportländer für Großbritannien 2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Housing crisis

BRICS vs. G7

Cultural Property Crime

International Friendship Day

Farming

FMCG

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu