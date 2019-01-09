Seniors in Some Developed Nations Skip Flu Shots

Disease Prevention

Catching the flu might be a hassle for some, but it can be a life-threatening condition for others. Small children, people with pre-existing conditions and the elderly are at an increased risk of dying from a serious flu infection. Up to 650 000 people succumb to the disease every year around the globe. In industrialized countries, most of these deaths occur in the age range of 65 and older. Knowing this, it is surprising how few elderly people are regularly vaccinated against the disease even in more prosperous nations.

In fact, immunization rates vary widely across the globe. The United Kingdom tops the list of the best vaccination rates among OECD nations. South Korea and the U.S., as well as Chile, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Denmark are also among the group of countries with immunization rates above 70 percent among seniors. According to data from the OECD, Eastern European countries and Turkey have the lowest rates in the ranking.

During the coronavirus pandemic, flu shots were deemed "more important than ever", because they protect from dangerous co-infections with both viruses that can be especially lethal for older people.

Nations that vaccinate a lot of older people often do so as a result of government immunization programs directly targeting the elderly. In Brazil, for example, immunization campaigns have been taking place since 1999, where flu shots are given out for free.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Seniors in Some Developed Nations Skip Flu Shots | Statista

Description

This chart shows the percentage of seniors in selected countries who are vaccinated against the flu.

Report

Download Chart
Share of older U.S. women with a flu shot in the past year as of 2022, by state
Share of older U.S. women with a flu shot in the past year as of 2022, by state
Coverage rate of flu vaccination in Italy 1999-2023
Coverage rate of flu vaccination in Italy 1999-2023
Deaths due to swine flu in Mexico 2011-2022
Deaths due to swine flu in Mexico 2011-2022
Cases of swine flu in Mexico 2011-2022
Cases of swine flu in Mexico 2011-2022
Individuals over 65 who got the flu vaccination in Italy 2022-2023, by region
Individuals over 65 who got the flu vaccination in Italy 2022-2023, by region
Flu vaccine coverage in the U.S. 2014-2022, by age
Flu vaccine coverage in the U.S. 2014-2022, by age

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Coronavirus Vaccinations

Food prices in the United States

Influenza

Covid-19 Outbreak

Flu Season

COVID-19 Deaths

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu