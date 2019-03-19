The World’s Biggest Arms Importers

Defense

by 
,
 
Defense spending and arms trade

India was the biggest importer of major arms between 2019-23, with a global share of 9.8 percent, based on the size and value of the transfer rather than the purchasing price. This is according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. It was followed by Saudi Arabia (8.4 percent), Qatar (7.6 percent), Ukraine (4.9 percent) and Pakistan (4.3 percent). These five countries accounted for 37 percent of all arms imports over the five year average.

India’s arms imports increased by 4.7 percent between 2014-18 and 2019-23. According to SIPRI, the country’s imports are largely due to its ongoing tensions with Pakistan and China. Although Russia remained India’s leading supplier, the share of imports from its trade partner dropped from 76 percent in 2009-13 to 36 percent in 2019-23. India has been buying more weapons from Western suppliers such as France and the United States, in addition to increasing its domestic production.

Regionally, Africa (-52 percent), the Americas (-7.2 percent), Asia and Oceania (-12 percent) and the Middle East (-12 percent) all saw a decrease in imports of major arms from 2014-2018 to 2019-2023. Only Europe bucked this trend, with a 94 percent increase in the flow of arms to the continent.

Nearly a quarter (23 percent) of Europe’s arms imports in 2019-23 were in Ukraine, which received transfers of major arms from over 30 states in 2022-23, following Russia’s invasion which started in February 2022. Russia, on the other hand, relies largely on its own industry for major arms, although in 2022-23 it received flying bombs from Iran and ballistic missiles from North Korea, according to the report.

Even though Europe has seen the biggest proportional increase, states in Asia and Oceania and the Middle East have continued to import arms in much greater volumes.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: The World’s Biggest Arms Importers | Statista

Description

This chart shows the world's biggest weapon importers from 2017 until 2022.

Report

Download Chart
Arms imports value Philippines 2015-2022
Arms imports value Philippines 2015-2022
U.S. arms imports 2022, by country
U.S. arms imports 2022, by country
Arms imports in Ukraine 2018-2022, by supplier
Arms imports in Ukraine 2018-2022, by supplier
Main suppliers of arms to Algeria 2022
Main suppliers of arms to Algeria 2022
U.S. arms imports 2022, by weapon category
U.S. arms imports 2022, by weapon category
Arms imports into Sweden 2022, by country
Arms imports into Sweden 2022, by country

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

SIPRI

Arms Industry

Defense

Arms Imports

Arms Industry

Defense

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu