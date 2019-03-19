India was the biggest importer of major arms between 2019-23, with a global share of 9.8 percent, based on the size and value of the transfer rather than the purchasing price. This is according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. It was followed by Saudi Arabia (8.4 percent), Qatar (7.6 percent), Ukraine (4.9 percent) and Pakistan (4.3 percent). These five countries accounted for 37 percent of all arms imports over the five year average.
India’s arms imports increased by 4.7 percent between 2014-18 and 2019-23. According to SIPRI, the country’s imports are largely due to its ongoing tensions with Pakistan and China. Although Russia remained India’s leading supplier, the share of imports from its trade partner dropped from 76 percent in 2009-13 to 36 percent in 2019-23. India has been buying more weapons from Western suppliers such as France and the United States, in addition to increasing its domestic production.
Regionally, Africa (-52 percent), the Americas (-7.2 percent), Asia and Oceania (-12 percent) and the Middle East (-12 percent) all saw a decrease in imports of major arms from 2014-2018 to 2019-2023. Only Europe bucked this trend, with a 94 percent increase in the flow of arms to the continent.
Nearly a quarter (23 percent) of Europe’s arms imports in 2019-23 were in Ukraine, which received transfers of major arms from over 30 states in 2022-23, following Russia’s invasion which started in February 2022. Russia, on the other hand, relies largely on its own industry for major arms, although in 2022-23 it received flying bombs from Iran and ballistic missiles from North Korea, according to the report.
Even though Europe has seen the biggest proportional increase, states in Asia and Oceania and the Middle East have continued to import arms in much greater volumes.