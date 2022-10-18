As this chart shows, thanks chiefly to the €77.1 billion in pledged financial aid, European Union institutions are the largest aid donors to Ukraine. This is based on data from the IfW Kiel Ukraine Support Tracker which currently covers the period January 24, 2022 to October 31, 2023.
Ukraine's largest military aid partner since the start of the war, the United States, has committed a total of €71.4 billion in aid when also considering financial and humanitarian support. Germany, the United Kingdom and Norway have been the next most significant pledgers of aid.