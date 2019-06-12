Inflation Cools as Consumer Prices Stagnate in October

Inflation in the U.S. cooled down more than expected in October as consumer prices held steady compared to the previous month. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 3.2 percent over the last 12 months, down from 3.7 percent the previous two months and below consensus estimates of 3.3 percent. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged for the first time since July 2022, as a drop in gas prices offset a further increase in rents and other costs of shelter. Meanwhile core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, continued its downward trend, falling to 4.0 percent in October - the lowest rate since September 2021.

Due to its weight in the Consumer Price Index, the cost of shelter continues to be a major driver of inflation. Rents and owners' equivalent rents of residences increased 7.2 and 6.8 percent year-over-year in October, respectively, as the index for shelter climbed for the 42nd consecutive month. In fact, excluding the impact of shelter, inflation would have fallen to 1.5 percent last month, below the Fed's target level of 2 percent.

Back in the spring of 2021, when inflation took off, the high readings could largely be explained by the so-called base effect, as prices had fallen sharply at the onset of the pandemic a year earlier, when demand for many goods and services had suddenly dried up. Due to that initial dip in consumer prices, year-over-year comparisons were exaggerated for a while, but towards the end of 2021 inflation became a real concern, which turned into a global crisis when Russia attacked Ukraine, resulting in surging food and energy prices. Now that the conflict in Ukraine has dragged on for more than a year, price levels are measured against already elevated prices, partially explaining the steep drop in inflation earlier this year.

Combined with the latest jobs report, which showed a slowdown in employment gains, the latest CPI reading seems to rule out another rate hike at the Fed's December meeting. The FOMC has kept the Federal Funds Rate steady at 5.25 to 5.50 percent since July, putting the breaks on what has been the most aggressive tightening cycle since the early 1980s.

Infographic: Inflation Cools as Consumer Prices Stagnate in October | Statista

Description

This chart shows the year-over-year change of the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers in the U.S.

