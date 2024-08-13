Summer of 2024 Has Been a Rollercoaster Ride for Investors

Stock market

Following a tumultuous week that saw the stock market swing wildly amid fears of an economic downturn, investors will be closely watching this week’s economic releases, looking for reassurance that the latest turbulence was short-lived and not a precursor of worse things to come.

Aside from Wednesday’s report on the Consumer Price Index, which will give Americans the latest update on inflation, investors will have their eyes peeled on Thursday’s retail sales report as well as the quarterly earnings releases of big box retailers Walmart and Home Depot, which are usually a good indicator of consumer demand.

As our chart shows, this summer has been a rollercoaster ride for investors thus far, with markets seeing some big swings in both directions even before last week’s spike in volatility. Following the AI-fueled rally that saw the S&P 500 climb 14 percent and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite Index 18 percent in the first six months of 2024, there now appears to be a high degree of uncertainty among investors as to how long this rally can be sustained or whether the valuations of AI stock such as Nvidia are grossly inflated. This leads to a certain jumpiness as every downward move is amplified by fears of the alleged AI bubble bursting.

With all the ups and downs of the past few weeks, things may feel worse than they actually are for investors though. The S&P 500 is down just 2.4 percent since July 1, while the Nasdaq has lost 6 percent during the same period. Both indexes are still up healthily year-to-date though and calmer seas could be ahead, depending on this week’s economic readings.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Summer of 2024 Has Been a Rollercoaster Ride for Investors | Statista

Description

This chart shows the daily changes in closing prices of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index in July and August 2024.

Report

Download Chart
Number of stock market accounts Philippines 2023, by type
Number of stock market accounts Philippines 2023, by type
Stock market total accounts Philippines 2014-2023
Stock market total accounts Philippines 2014-2023
Trade revenue of China's stock market 2013-2023
Trade revenue of China's stock market 2013-2023
COVID-19 impact on the stock market South Korea 2023
COVID-19 impact on the stock market South Korea 2023
Concerns of Polish investors in the stock market 2024
Concerns of Polish investors in the stock market 2024
Consumer opinion on investing on stock market or crypto in the U.S. 2023
Consumer opinion on investing on stock market or crypto in the U.S. 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

NVIDIA

Nvidia

Stock Splits

Stock market

Nvidia vs. Cocoa

Birkenstock IPO

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu