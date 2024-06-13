Worse Off Now? Real Wages Have Declined Since Nov. 2020

Real wages in the United States

by 
,
 
Wages and salaries in the U.S.

"Are you better off than you were four years ago?" Any incumbent president seeking re-election is faced with this political litmus test. A test that Kamala Harris, as the de-facto incumbent, apparently failed to pass. According to exit polls, 46 percent of voters in key states said that their family was worse off now than it was four years ago, the highest ever in presidential exit polls. But is that really true or are we seeing what some economists described as a "vibecession", i.e. an overly negative perception of an economy that is doing alright?

While the U.S. economy has come through the inflation crisis relatively unscathed, with robust growth, low unemployment and high stock prices, many American families have not. Or at least it hasn't felt that way. The main problem with inflation is the fact that it hits consumers right where it hurts: the wallet. In times of high inflation, when prices increase faster than nominal wages, real wages go down, meaning that workers see (and feel) the purchasing power of their income decline.

During the current inflation crisis, this has been the case from April 2021 to April 2023, when average real hourly earnings declined for 25 consecutive months on a year-over-year basis. In May 2023, real wages began to rise again as nominal wage growth outpaced inflation once again as it normally should.

By looking at cumulative wage growth and price increases since November 2020, we can at least try to answer the question of whether or not Americans are better off than they were four years ago and the answer is: not really. Between November 2020 and September 2024, nominal wages increased 19.2 percent on aggregate. During the same time, consumer prices have surged by 20.6 percent, though, meaning that prices hikes have erased any wage growth and left real wages 1.1 percent short off where they were four years ago.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Worse Off Now? Real Wages Have Declined Since Nov. 2020 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the cumulative change in nominal and real wages as well as the Consumer Price Index in the United States since November 2020.

Report

Download Chart
Development of nominal and real wages in the Eurozone 2000-2023
Development of nominal and real wages in the Eurozone 2000-2023
Annual change in real wages Japan 2014-2023
Annual change in real wages Japan 2014-2023
U.S. inflation rate versus wage growth 2020-2024
U.S. inflation rate versus wage growth 2020-2024
Monthly inflation rate and Federal Reserve interest rate in the U.S. 2018-2024
Monthly inflation rate and Federal Reserve interest rate in the U.S. 2018-2024
U.S. monthly inflation and core inflation rates 2020-2024
U.S. monthly inflation and core inflation rates 2020-2024
Inflation rate and central bank interest rate 2024, by selected countries
Inflation rate and central bank interest rate 2024, by selected countries

Related Infographics

2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Ukraine

Housing

Immigration

2024 election

2024 election

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information