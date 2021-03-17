St. Patrick's Day: 31 Million Americans Claim Irish Ancestry

Ancestry

March 17 marks Saint Patrick’s Day, a religious and cultural holiday that celebrates the patron saint of Ireland. But it’s not just on the Emerald Isle that the day is celebrated: in the United States too, major parades hit the streets each year, including in New York City and Chicago, with the latter even turning its river bright green to mark the occasion (using a non-toxic, vegetable-based dye.)

The United States and Ireland have long been close allies and economic partners, with a large Irish diaspora living in the U.S. In fact, the first ever parade on Saint Patrick's Day was actually held in the U.S., taking place in New York City in 1762. In 1991, Congress even designated March as Irish-American Heritage Month.

But how many U.S. citizens can actually claim Irish ancestry? According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, some 31.5 million Americans claimed Irish ancestry in 2021, accounting for 9.5 percent of the population. German ancestry is ahead, however, with 42.2 million U.S. citizens claiming ancestral links with Europe's economic powerhouse. In second place comes English ancestry, with a further 31.8 million Americans having historical familial ties with the country.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: St. Patrick's Day: 31 Million Americans Claim Irish Ancestry | Statista

Description

This chart shows the estimated number/share of Americans who claimed the following ancestry in 2021.

Report

Download Chart
Americans who view guns as a main public health threat in 2023, by demography
Americans who view guns as a main public health threat in 2023, by demography
Uber : global corporate demography by gender 2017-2023
Uber : global corporate demography by gender 2017-2023
Google: U.S. corporate demography 2023, by ethnicity and department
Google: U.S. corporate demography 2023, by ethnicity and department
Pinterest: U.S. corporate demography 2022, by race/ethnicity
Pinterest: U.S. corporate demography 2022, by race/ethnicity
Pinterest: global corporate demography 2014-2022, by gender
Pinterest: global corporate demography 2014-2022, by gender
Pinterest: global corporate demography 2022, by gender and department
Pinterest: global corporate demography 2022, by gender and department

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Longevity

Demographics

Demographics

EU population decline

UK census

Society

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu