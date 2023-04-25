Malaria Is Still Endemic in 83 Countries

Health

Significant progress has been made in the fight against malaria over the last two decades. According to a new report by the World Health Organization, there were 83 countries in which the disease was still endemic in 2023, down from a total of 108 endemic countries in the year 2000. Between 2022 and 2023, the number of malaria endemic countries decreased from 85 to 83 as a result of Timor-Leste and Saudi Arabia maintaining zero indigenous cases for three consecutive years. The number of deaths have fallen too since the turn of the century, with the WHO estimating the toll at 597,000 last year compared to 897,000 in 2000.

But there is still a significant amount of work to be done. Cases were up again last year, rising from 249 million in 2022 to 263 million in 2023. Of these, the highest numbers occurred in Nigeria (68,136,000) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (33,141,000). According to the report, the WHO African Region continues to carry the heaviest burden of mortality, accounting for 95 percent of estimated global malaria deaths.

The WHO South-East Asia Region had eight malaria endemic countries in 2023. India reported more than two million cases last year, accounting for half of all cases in the region. It was followed by Indonesia, which had nearly 1.1 million cases. Malaria deaths fell from about 35,000 in 2000 to 6,000 in the South-East Region in 2023 - a drop of 82.9 percent.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Malaria Is Still Endemic in 83 Countries | Statista

Description

This chart shows the status of indigenous malaria cases in 2023 in countries which had at least one case in 2000.

Report

Download Chart
Countries with the largest number of new malaria cases worldwide 2022
Countries with the largest number of new malaria cases worldwide 2022
Malaria cases reported in Peru 2022, by department
Malaria cases reported in Peru 2022, by department
Malaria cases reported in Peru 2007-2022
Malaria cases reported in Peru 2007-2022
Distribution of reported cases of malaria in Italy in 2023, by age
Distribution of reported cases of malaria in Italy in 2023, by age
Distribution of malaria cases in Italy in 2023, by gender
Distribution of malaria cases in Italy in 2023, by gender
Number of malaria cases Philippines 2022, by region
Number of malaria cases Philippines 2022, by region

Related Infographics

World Malaria Day

Tuberculosis

World Malaria Day

Health

Infectious diseases

Covid-19

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information