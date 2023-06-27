Fentanyl Responsible for 81% Of Overdose Deaths Under 24

Drugs & Addiction

by 
,
 
The opioid epidemic in the U.S.

Of the estimated 292 million users of illegal drugs worldwide in 2022, 60 million were taking opioids like morphine, codeine or heroin. This places the group second next to cannabis with an estimate of 228 million users, according to the latest United Nations World Drug Report. While cannabis usage may be more widespread and the risk of addiction is low, but present, consuming marihuana doesn't result in overdose deaths - contrary to the far more potent and therefore dangerous opioids. As our chart based on CDC data shows, synthetic opioids like fentanyl in particular have become the main reason for the increase in drug overdose mortality.

Out of the roughly 108,000 registered cases of deaths by overdose in 2022, almost 74,000 were directly related to synthetic opioids, the most prevalent of which is fentanyl. The drug is said to be 50 times more potent than heroin and is easy and cheap to manufacture since it's not tied to a crop base like more traditional opioids like heroin. The picture gets even more dire in the age bracket of 15 to 24. Here, 81 percent of the 6,696 overdose deaths can be ascribed to synthetic opioids, with the connected cases increasing fivefold between 2015 and 2022.

Globally, usage of opioids has been relatively stable since 2019, with reported users even going down from 62 million in the year before the coronavirus pandemic. According to data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the global prevalence percentage stood at 1.2 for 2022, with only three regions clocking in significantly higher at percentages of 3.2 (Near and Middle East/South-West Asia), 2.7 (North America) and 2.0 (Australia and New Zealand).

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Fentanyl Responsible for 81% Of Overdose Deaths Under 24 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of drug overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids in total drug overdose deaths in the U.S.

Report

Download Chart
Share of global fentanyl consumption 2018-2022, by country
Share of global fentanyl consumption 2018-2022, by country
Share of U.S. adults who blamed the following for the fentanyl problem 2023
Share of U.S. adults who blamed the following for the fentanyl problem 2023
Share of U.S. adults who had heard a lot about fentanyl 2023, by age
Share of U.S. adults who had heard a lot about fentanyl 2023, by age
Share of U.S. adults who thought fentanyl was a serious problem 2023, by gender
Share of U.S. adults who thought fentanyl was a serious problem 2023, by gender
Share of U.S. adults who thought fentanyl was a serious problem as of 2023, by age
Share of U.S. adults who thought fentanyl was a serious problem as of 2023, by age
Share of U.S. adults who had heard a lot about fentanyl as of 2023, by gender
Share of U.S. adults who had heard a lot about fentanyl as of 2023, by gender

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Drug manufacturing

Fentanyl

Florida Laws

Opioid Epidemic

Drug-Related Deaths

Portugal

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu