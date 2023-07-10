Is breaking the law ever acceptable for the sake of protecting the environment? According to data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey, a majority of people across seven polled countries would say it is not. That is, except for India, according to Statista data, which was the most supportive of taking illicit action if needed in order to protect the environment out of the surveyed countries, followed by Mexico (41 percent), France (38 percent) and Brazil (34 percent). Germans were the least supportive of breaking the rules out of the selected countries (26 percent). In the UK, roughly a third of people would support it.
The Climate Crisis: Is Breaking the Law Justifiable?
